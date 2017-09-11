EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Lithuanian parlt extends session until Jul 18
The Seimas of Lithuania on Thursday extended its spring session until July 18 over the inauguration of President-elect Gitanas Nauseda, reported LETA/BNS.
"We would like very much to be able to endorse a new government by that time, and also endorse a new chief of defense, finish the session and sing the anthem," Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis said.
Depute Speaker Rima Baskiene confirmed that candidates for prime minister and chief of defense would be considered on July 16-18, and also new ministers will be sworn in.
"We believe that if everything goes smoothly, we could finish the session on the 18th," she said.
Nauseda will be inaugurated on July 12. Under the Constitution, the government returns powers to a new president.
The Seimas' spring session usually ends on June 30.
