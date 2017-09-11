Construction, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate
Bulgarian jewelers in construction offer cooperation
The following entities can be our distributors:
1.
Trading companies - wholesalers of thermal insulation systems, hydro insulation
systems, dry construction mixtures, paints, skim coats, decorative plasters,
facade and interior materials, having extensive experience and offering a high
quality service;
2.
Trading companies – wholesalers and retailers of goods for construction, which
supply sets of products and make deliveries to sites;
3.
Construction hypermarket chains, specialized supermarkets and shops having
centralized distribution;
4.
Construction companies and subcontractors specialized in the renovation of
buildings, thermal insulation and hydro insulation of structures,
administrative buildings and complexes;
5.
Online shops with resources to assemble sets of products and make deliveries to
clients.
Our
production process is organized in accordance with the ISO 9001:2008 quality
management system and our products are certified in accordance with the
European Certification System.
The thermal
insulation systems TERMOFLEX® and TERAPOR® are EU certified and have
an ETAG 004 certificate. The expert conclusions are based on expert tests
and assessments carried out by accredited European institutions and
laboratories.
We export our products to 15 European states.
All conditions of cooperation can be discussed by an e-mail
or telephone call.
Contact us at:
15 Kalna Dere Str.
East Industrial Zone,
7009 Ruse,Bulgaria
Tel: +359-82-519 721
Tel: +359-82-519 722
Mob: +359-88-5005053
E-mail: info@marisanbg.com
