EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.06.2019, 23:52
Valdis Dombrovskis met with the President of Ukraine
04.06.2019.
I met Ukraine’s President Zelensky today during his first visit to Brussels, informed Valdis Dombrovskis European Commission Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue in social networks.
The EU continues to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU will also continue to supporting Ukraine in reform efforts. Prudent macroeconomic policy and reforms must continue. They are necessary for economic prosperity and financial stability, and wellbeing of Ukrainian people.
We agreed that a good progress is made on the 4th EU’s macro – financial assistance program and that outstanding conditions need to be fulfilled for the second disbursement of the program.
We also discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine and humanitarian situation there. We acknowledged that disinformation is threat to security and should be fought in a coordinated manner, concluded Valdis Dombrovskis.
