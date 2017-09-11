Cooperation, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Tuesday, 04.06.2019, 08:40
Latvian Estonian Foreign Ministers discuss current bilateral relations issues
The Latvian Foreign Minister congratulated his Estonian counterpart on taking up the post and expressed confidence that the excellent political relations between the two countries also formed the basis for successful economic contacts. The ministers then discussed tax policies concerning excise goods, and they were unanimous about the need for consultations between the Ministries of Finance of both countries.
“Latvia and Estonia have active and wide-ranging cooperation at various levels and in various fields. This June we will jointly mark a significant event – the Battle of Cēsis (Battle of Võnnu). We are pleased that our countries are linked by stable economic relations. We wish to move ahead with our close economic cooperation. We wish to strengthen and diversify cross-sectoral cooperation through the use of innovations and new technologies,” Edgars Rinkēvičs said.
The parties also discussed cooperation in international organisations and regional infrastructure connectivity projects, including progress with the Rail Baltica project.
Urmas Reinsalu assumed the post of Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs on 29 April 2019
