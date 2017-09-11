Harmony's group at Riga City Council splits

After members of the Riga City Council last night elected councilman Dainis Turlais (Honor to Serve Riga, GKR) as the new Riga mayor, there was a split within Harmony's group at the Riga City Council, according to information obtained by LETA.

This means that is not yet known whether ruling coalition within the Riga City Council still has a majority.





According to information obtained by LETA, the spit within the party happened when four city council members from Harmony refused to support Sandris Bergmanis (Harmony) for vice mayor.





After the refusal, Harmony expelled the four city council members from the party's group at the city council for refusing to observe party discipline - current vice mayor Vadims Baranniks, as well as city council members Valerijs Petrovs, Aleksejs Roslikovs and Vitalijs Dubovs.