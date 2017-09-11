Alcohol, Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Taxation
Nordic-Baltic NGOs urge governments to cooperate on alcohol policy
The Nordic Alcohol and Drug Policy Network (NordAN)
expresses grave concern over the developments that are taking place in Estonia
and Latvia regarding alcohol taxation.
The Estonian Government has decided to decrease alcohol
excise duties by 25%, and the Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs is planning
next week to assess the issue and discuss possible tax cuts in Latvia as well,
to "maintain competitiveness at a regional level". Finland's
Government is now also under pressure to react accordingly.
Alcohol is not an ordinary commodity. Access to cheaper
alcohol is linked to growing alcohol related problems. NordAN is concerned
about a “race to the bottom” in alcohol policy that threatens the public health
of our citizens. Price competitiveness seems to cloud the primary goal of
alcohol policy, which should always be the health and well-being of people.
Cross-border trade cannot be ignored. It causes financial
problems for some countries and gain for others. It limits countries’ ability
to implement public health policies and thus increases alcohol problems. As we
see from the current situation, it encourages countries to compete against each
other, even though these countries have promised to cooperate in protecting our
citizens.
We also know that volumes of cross-border trade can change
quickly and urge governments involved to be cautious before implementing large
tax decreases. Experience from similar rapid reactions in Finland in 2004 led
to alcohol-related harm skyrocketing and the government having to increase
taxes again shortly thereafter. Sweden, which maintained tax levels in 2004
instead saw a large decrease in crossborder purchases over the following three
years, increasing revenues and improving health outcomes. Recent research
evidence concerning the economic availability of alcohol confirms that price
affects drinking in all types of beverages and across the population of
drinkers from light drinkers to heavy drinkers.
The measures to tackle cross-border trade are limited, which
makes cooperation even more important. We invite the governments of Latvia,
Estonia and Finland together with other countries in the region to join forces
to address the existing EU rules that enable the problem we are currently
facing.
NordAN calls on the governments to push for the revision of
EU rules for private import of alcoholic beverages. This revision should give
Member States flexibility to lower the current indicative guide levels for
alcohol and set absolute limits. We firmly believe this can be done in the
framework of the Single Market, just as it has been done for excise duty on
tobacco and fuels.
NordAN strongly urge the governments to meet, bringing both
health and tax expertise to the table to discuss a coordinated response to the
issues that have arisen. In view of this, we want to remind you of the
agreements that the governments in our region have signed to strengthen
cooperation on this matter.
The health ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia,
signed a Memorandum of Intent on cooperation in reducing alcohol consumption,
smoking and tackling morbidity trends related to nutrition (November 2017) that
states the following: "We call on all Baltic States to cooperate for a
comprehensive alcohol policy to reduce alcohol-related harms and contribute to
healthy and sustainable societies in our countries."
In December 2017,
with the leadership of the Estonian EU presidency, council conclusions were
adopted on cross-border aspects in alcohol policy – tackling harmful use of
alcohol, which "notes with concern that, while the price of alcohol is one
of the most important factors governing total alcohol consumption, and one of
the most powerful tools which countries can use to prevent the harmful use of
alcohol, the health objectives of several Member States may be compromised by
excessively large quantities of alcohol transported, allegedly for personal
use, from one country to another." The council conclusions invite Member
States to "Explore possible ways, including through bilateral and
multilateral arrangements, of preventing cross-border issues from having a negative
impact on the effectiveness of the national measures aimed at tackling the
harmful use of alcohol."
In October 2018 37th Session of the Baltic Assembly
adopted a resolution in regard to the cooperation in the field of reduction of
alcohol consumption "to coordinate activities of relevant institutions of
the Baltic States in regard to the implementation of European and global action
plans and other strategic documents in regard to alcohol policies; to foster
cross-border cooperation of municipalities of the Baltic States in developing
community-based prevention."
With all of the above in mind, now is not the time to
compete but to cooperate as it has been set out in these different agreements.
Focusing on protecting national markets, we move further away from solving the
cross-border problem.
