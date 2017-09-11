Coalition politicians confident about Levits' election as president

Coalition politicians are confident that European Court of Justice judge Egils Levits will be elected Latvian president at an extraordinary Saeima meeting this Wednesday, writes LETA.

At their weekly coalition meeting, the politicians discussed the upcoming presidential elections and concluded that “everything is set for the election”. After the meeting, representatives of the government coalition voiced confidence that Levits will receive the necessary majority of votes in Saeima and become the next president of Latvia.

All coalition parties have already expressed support for Levits’ presidential bid, except for KPV LV which is split on the issue.





Asked how many KPV LV members will vote for Levits in the presidential election, the party’s representative Artuss Kaimins said: “I am sure that Egils Levits will be elected on Wednesday with a majority of votes.”





As reported, Saeima is due to elect Latvia’s next president this Wednesday, May 29.

There are three contenders standing in the presidential elections. The ruling coalition has nominated Levits for the presidency, the Union of Greens and Farmers have nominated Ombudsman Juris Jansons and several Saeima members of KPV LV have named MP Dzidzis Smits for the presidential office.





Incumbent President Raimonds Vejonis has decided not to seek reelection.