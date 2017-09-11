Elections, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Coalition politicians confident about Levits' election as president
At their weekly coalition meeting, the politicians discussed
the upcoming presidential elections and concluded that “everything is set for
the election”. After the meeting, representatives of the government coalition
voiced confidence that Levits will receive the necessary majority of votes in
Saeima and become the next president of Latvia.
All coalition parties have already expressed support for
Levits’ presidential bid, except for KPV LV which is split on the issue.
Asked how many KPV LV members will vote for Levits in the
presidential election, the party’s representative Artuss Kaimins said: “I am
sure that Egils Levits will be elected on Wednesday with a majority of votes.”
As reported, Saeima is due to elect Latvia’s next president
this Wednesday, May 29.
There are three contenders standing in the presidential
elections. The ruling coalition has nominated Levits for the presidency, the
Union of Greens and Farmers have nominated Ombudsman Juris Jansons and several
Saeima members of KPV LV have named MP Dzidzis Smits for the presidential
office.
Incumbent President Raimonds Vejonis has decided not to seek
reelection.
