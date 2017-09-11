Honor to Serve Riga not to back Harmony's candidate for Riga mayor

If Harmony nominates a candidate for Riga mayor, its coalition partner Honor to Serve Riga (GKR) will not back this candidate, according to information obtained by LETA.

GKR said last week they would propose a GKR member for the mayoral office. The party plans to decide on potential candidates at an extended board meeting on Tuesday, May 28. Acting Riga mayor Olegs Burovs (GKR) is currently seen as the most likely candidate to get the nomination.





According to LETA’s sources, GKR has already informed their coalition partners from Harmony about the party’s stance, which means that Harmony will have to decide in the next coming days whether to support the GKR candidate.





Unconfirmed reports also suggest that if a GKR member becomes the next mayor of Riga, Harmony would be able to delegate to vice mayors. Vadims Baranniks (Harmony) might then stay on as one of the vice mayors and Baiba Rozentale (Harmony) or Sandris Bergmanis (Harmony) might be nominated for the post of second vice mayor.





When the elections of Riga mayor might take place is not clear yet.





If Harmony and GKR fail to agree on a candidate for the mayoral office, Burovs will carry on as acting mayor. However, under the law on local authorities, Saeima can dissolve a local council if it fails to elect a new chairperson within two months’ time.





As reported, former Riga mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony) and former vice mayor Andris Ameriks (GKR) were elected to the European Parliament in last Saturday’s elections.





Vita Jermolovica, the former head of the Riga Tourism Development Bureau (RTAB), and Ivans Ivanovs, a board member of Riga International Coach Terminal, are likely to take the seats on the city council vacated by Usakovs and Ameriks.