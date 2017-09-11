New Unity wins European Parliament elections in Latvia

The New Unity received the biggest number of votes at the European Parliament elections – 26.24%, according to preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission, reported LETA.

Further down the list is Harmony with 17.45% support, the National Alliance with 16.4%, For Development/For with 12.42%, and Latvia’s Russian Union with 6.24%.





The New Unity, Harmony and the National Alliance get two seats at the European Parliament each, For Development and Latvia’s Russian Union get one seat each.





The parties that did not win any seats at the European Parliament are the Union of Greens and Farmers (5.34%), the Latvian Association of Regions (4.98%), New Conservative Party (4.35%), the Progressives (2.9%), KPV LV (0.92%), the Latvian Nationalists (0.67%), the Center Party (0.49%), Awakening (0.47%), the Latvian Social Democratic Workers Party (0.19%), the New Unity (0.18%), and the Action Party (0.17%).





Latvia’s representatives elected to the European Parliament could be Valdis Dombrovskis and Sandra Kalniete from the New Unity, Nils Usakovs (Harmony), Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga/Harmony), Roberts Zile and Dace Melbarde from the National Alliance, Ivars Ijabs (For Development) and Tatjana Zdanoka (Latvia’s Russian Union).





Among Latvia’s representatives elected to the European Parliament, there are five men and three women. Four future MEPs are 41-50 years ol, two are 51-60 years old and tw are 61-70 years old, their average age is 44.5 years. The youngest lawmaker is 42, and the oldest is 69. All of them have higher education.





According to the Central Election Commission, 474,390 Latvian voters or 33.6% of all 1,411,955 eligible voters cast their votes in the European Parliament elections on Saturday. There were 473,260 valid envelpes, and 470,460 valid voting slips or 99.41% of all slips.





The highest voter turnout was registered in the Riga region – 165,880 voters or 39.71%, followed by Vidzeme with 141,746 voters or 36.18%, Kurzeme with 55,747 voters or 30.1%, Zemgale with 62,582 voters or 29.58%, and Latgale with 48,435 voters or 23.55%.





In the Riga region, Harmony received the highest support or 25.98%, followed by the New Unity (21.8%), the National Alliance (13.91%), For Development/For (12.78%) and Latvia’s Russian Union (8.29%).





In Vidzeme, the leader was the New Unity (31.54%), the National Alliance (19.38%), For Development/For (14.12%), Harmony (8.35%) and the Latvian Association of Regions (6.61%).





Leaders in Latgale were Harmony (36.79%), Latvia’s Russian Union (17.07%), the New Unity (16%), the National Alliance (7.37%), and the Union of Greens and Farmers (5.85%).





In Kurzeme, on the top of the list were the New Unity (29.5%), the National Alliance (20.51%), For Development/For (13.11%), the Union of Greens and Farmers (8.64%), and Harmony (7.74%).





In Zemgale, the leaders were the New Unity (31%), the National Alliance (19.52%), For Development/For (12.85%), Harmony (9.23%), and the Union of Greens and Farmers (7.55%).