Lithuanian transmin calls on Europe to open up its haulage market
The minister plans to discuss these issues during an
international ministerial transport forum in Germany on May 22-24. It will focus
on improving global transportation and the expansion of the multinational quota
system, Lithuania's Transport Ministry says.
The quota system is used by 42 European countries complying
with the European Quality Charter for Mobility, in place since 2016 and
defining common requirements for haulers, workers and vehicles. It is aimed at
ensuring fair competition, promoting the use of environmentally-friendly and
safe vehicles and liberalizing haulage services.
The Lithuanian minister also plans to call on countries to
lift the remaining restrictions and create a basis for a common market. That,
in his words, will provide more freedom to businesses and encourage other
countries to join.
The annual May meeting in Leipzig is the largest
international transport policy event.
