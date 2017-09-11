Lithuanian transmin calls on Europe to open up its haulage market

Lithuanian Minister of Transport Rokas Masiulis is calling on Europe to open up its road haulage market and eliminate restrictions and territorial reservations, reported LETA/BNS.

The minister plans to discuss these issues during an international ministerial transport forum in Germany on May 22-24. It will focus on improving global transportation and the expansion of the multinational quota system, Lithuania's Transport Ministry says.





The quota system is used by 42 European countries complying with the European Quality Charter for Mobility, in place since 2016 and defining common requirements for haulers, workers and vehicles. It is aimed at ensuring fair competition, promoting the use of environmentally-friendly and safe vehicles and liberalizing haulage services.





The Lithuanian minister also plans to call on countries to lift the remaining restrictions and create a basis for a common market. That, in his words, will provide more freedom to businesses and encourage other countries to join.





The annual May meeting in Leipzig is the largest international transport policy event.