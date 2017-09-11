Baltics, US agree on 3+1 energy cooperation format

In an effort to ramp up their cooperation in energy, the three Baltic countries and the United States agreed to set up a 3+1 cooperation format, with the first meeting under the format planned to be held in Vilnius next September, In an effort to ramp up their cooperation in energy, the three Baltic countries and the United States agreed to set up a 3+1 cooperation format, with the first meeting under the format planned to be held in Vilnius next September, the Lithuanian president's office said.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian presidents and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry that was held in Kiev at Washington's initiative.





"It was agreed at the meeting to set up a 3+1 cooperation format between the Baltic countries and the United States to consolidate collaborative work in the synchronization of the Baltic grids with continental Europe, cyber security, renewable energy, and the creation of a common regional natural gas market with special emphasis on expanding LNG imports," the office said.





"The new cooperation format will be inaugurated in Vilnius this coming September," it added.

The four-party meeting also focused on American liquefied natural gas supplies. Lithuania was among the first EU member countries to start importing US LNG through its Klaipeda LNG terminal.