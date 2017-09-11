Baltic, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.05.2019, 19:34
Baltics, US agree on 3+1 energy cooperation format
The agreement was reached at a meeting of the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian presidents and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry that was held in Kiev at Washington's initiative.
"It was agreed at the meeting to set up a 3+1 cooperation format between the Baltic countries and the United States to consolidate collaborative work in the synchronization of the Baltic grids with continental Europe, cyber security, renewable energy, and the creation of a common regional natural gas market with special emphasis on expanding LNG imports," the office said.
"The new cooperation format will be inaugurated in Vilnius this coming September," it added.
The four-party meeting also focused on American liquefied natural gas supplies. Lithuania was among the first EU member countries to start importing US LNG through its Klaipeda LNG terminal.
- 20.05.2019 Lithuania's Achemos Grupe posts EUR 16.5 mln in loses in 2018
- 20.05.2019 Estonia: Pipeline installation of the offshore part of Balticconnector to begin
- 20.05.2019 What is monetary policy and how it affects your income?
- 20.05.2019 Беларусь пожаловалась Брюсселю на блокаду Литвой соглашения Минска и ЕС
- 20.05.2019 Where does our honey come from?
- 20.05.2019 Выручка холдинга Lietuvos energija выросла до 429 млн. евро
- 20.05.2019 Achemos grupe понесла 16,5 млн. евро убытков в 2018 году
- 20.05.2019 Страны Балтии и США договорились о формате "3+1" в энергетике
- 20.05.2019 Lithuanian Energy's Q1 revenue up by fifth to EUR 429 mln
- 20.05.2019 Swedbank's pension funds invest EUR 200 mln into sustainable business