President Vejonis not to run for second term in office

President Raimonds Vejonis has decided not to run for a second term in office, informed LETA/BNS.

The president has made the decision despite the support expressed to him by the Green Party of Latvia. This leaves Egils Levits the only candidate for the presidency at the moment. Levits already has the support of most coalition parties, with more than half of Saeima members promising to vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.





After a meeting with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) this morning, Vejonis said that a lot has been accomplished in Latvia during his presidency – Latvia’s national security and Latvian as the sole state language have been strengthened and reforms have been launched in various areas.





“For four years I have been working hard for the benefit of the Latvian people, doing my best… But of course, these are only a few years, devoted to boosting the sustainability and prosperity of the Latvian state,” the president said.