Lithuanian energy minister off to Poland to discuss regional gas sector

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas will take part in a gas sector conference in Poland and will visit the Swinoujscie liquefied natural gas terminal on Tuesday, reported LETA/BNS.

In the Gazterm 2019 conference in the northwestern town of Miedzyzdra, the minister will participate in a discussion on the development of the natural gas sector and market integration in the Baltic Sea region.





"Both Lithuania and Poland pay great attention to diversifying their energy sources and increasing their competitiveness by ensuring access to as many gas sources as possible," Aurelija Vernickaite, the minister's advisor, told.





Lithuania will maintain LNG supply in the long term through the acquisition of the Klaipeda terminal's FSRU and Poland is investing and expanding the Swinoujscie facility. Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) will connect the Baltic gas markets to that of Poland by late 2021, the advisor noted.





"The developed infrastructure creates favorable conditions and great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation," she added.