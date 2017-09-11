Cooperation, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Lithuania, France step up cooperation in nuclear power plant decommissioning
Deputy Energy Minister Lina
Sabaitiene says both Lithuania, which is decommissioning its Ignalina
nuclear power plant, and France, which is decommissioning reactors at the
Marcoule nuclear site, are facing similar challenges in dismantling
nuclear infrastructure and handling radioactive waste.
The issue of dismantling graphite-core reactors is
particularly relevant to both countries. The dismantling of the world's two
most powerful RBMK-type graphite reactors at Ignalina is the key
decommissioning task for Lithuania.
"The Energy Ministry and the Ignalina NPP are seeking
to attract the best experts and bring in the most experienced partners for
what will be unique and technologically very complex work,"
Sabaitiene.
"In cooperating with French nuclear energy experts, we
will be able to share valuable knowledge and make use of one another's
experience," she added.
The Ignalina plant has launched preparations for the
dismantling of its two reactos, a process that will be carried out in
several stages. It plans to start dismantling the first reactor in 2027, and
the second one, in 2029.
