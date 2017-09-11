EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Public committees to vie for Lithuanian MEP seats for 1st time
Public election committees will run in the European Parliament elections in Lithuania for the first time this year, reported LETA/BNS.
Laura Matjosaityte, head of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), noted this during Tuesday's ceremony of drawing lots for the ballot order for the May 26 elections.
In the previous European Parliament elections in 2014, an election committee was issued with sheets for collecting voter signatures, but failed to collect the minimum 10,000 signatures, she said.
Twelve political parties and five committees, including those led by Rolandas Paksas and Ausra Maldeikiene, have joined the election race this year.
A total of 312 politicians will compete for Lithuania's 11 seats in the European Parliament, including 238 candidates fielded by parties and 74 by committees, Matjosaityte said.
The final lists of candidates will be published on Friday.
