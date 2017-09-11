Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Wednesday, 17.04.2019
Estonian parlt grants Juri Ratas authorization to form govt
BC, Tallinn, 17.04.2019.
As expected, the Estonian parliament on Wednesday granted Center Party leader Juri Ratas authorization to form the new government, informed LETA/BNS.
Altogether 55 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of granting Ratas the powers to form the new government, while 44 MPs voted against it.
The MPs who voted against granting Ratas the authorization were the MPs of the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), as well as Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladonskaja-Kubits and independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid.
Altogether 99 MPs attended the Riigikogu sitting and two were absent.
