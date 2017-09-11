Estonian parlt to vote on granting Juri Ratas authorization to form govt on Wednesday

Center Party leader and prime minister candidate Juri Ratas is to appear before the parliament on Wednesday to give a speech on the formation of the coalition government of the Center Party, Isamaa and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), after which the Riigikogu is to vote on granting him authorization to form the government, informed LETA/BNS.

"As the president on Tuesday named Center Party chairman Juri Ratas as the candidate for the position of prime minister, there will be a vote regarding that issue in parliament at 2 p.m. on Wednesday," Center Party spokesperson Andre Hanimagi told. Before the vote, Ratas is to make a speech before the parliament.





"The Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa have approved the coalition agreement and we believe that Juri Ratas will receive the authorization from parliament to form a broad-based government that will move Estonia forward," Hanimagi added.





President Kersti Kaljulaid in Portugal on Tuesday signed the decision to name Center Party chairman Juri Ratas as the candidate for the position of prime minister.