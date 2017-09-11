Rail Baltica will ensure smooth military freight movement

The pan-Baltic European standard-gauge railway project Rail Baltica will help to ensure smooth military freight movement across the whole region, Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis says LETA/BNS.

"Having strategic significance, the Rail Baltica project will contribute to smooth military freight movement in the whole region, and Lithuania is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to NATO troops and ensure a well-developed multimodal transport system and safe infrastructure," the minister, currently on a visit to the United States, was quoted as saying in a statement.





During his meeting with representatives of the US Department of Transportation, the minister underlined that due to its good geographical location, Lithuania might offer potential investors access to key markets, including the Baltic Sea region, the EU, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as provide access to a well-developed railway, marine, road and air transport system.





According to the minister, the US and Lithuania can cooperate in the areas of transportation and logistics.





Masiulis will also visit the port of Philadelphia where he will present the development of the port of Klaipeda and discuss potential US investment.