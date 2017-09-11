EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Railways, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.04.2019, 11:03
Rail Baltica will ensure smooth military freight movement
"Having strategic significance, the Rail Baltica project will contribute to smooth military freight movement in the whole region, and Lithuania is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to NATO troops and ensure a well-developed multimodal transport system and safe infrastructure," the minister, currently on a visit to the United States, was quoted as saying in a statement.
During his meeting with representatives of the US Department of Transportation, the minister underlined that due to its good geographical location, Lithuania might offer potential investors access to key markets, including the Baltic Sea region, the EU, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as provide access to a well-developed railway, marine, road and air transport system.
According to the minister, the US and Lithuania can cooperate in the areas of transportation and logistics.
Masiulis will also visit the port of Philadelphia where he will present the development of the port of Klaipeda and discuss potential US investment.
- 12.04.2019 US pharmaceutical giant McKesson confirms it's setting up service center in Vilnius
- 12.04.2019 Estonia's ISS issues warning re recruitment attempts by Chinese intelligence
- 12.04.2019 Estonian School of Diplomacy to start teaching Finnish top officials
- 11.04.2019 Американский гигант фармацевтики McKesson создает в Вильнюсе центр услуг
- 11.04.2019 Посол Литвы в России Р. Мотузас отзывается для консультаций
- 11.04.2019 Уроженец Казахстана Михаил Кылварт избран мэром Таллинна
- 11.04.2019 Tallinn city council elects Mihhail Kolvart mayor
- 11.04.2019 Embezzlement-suspected Russian sets up company in Lithuania
- 11.04.2019 Daugavpils City Council urges ministries to take strict position against planned radioactive waste repository in Visaginas