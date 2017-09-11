Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Thursday, 11.04.2019
Tallinn city council elects Mihhail Kolvart mayor
Tallinn, 11.04.2019.
As expected, the city council of Tallinn on Thursday elected Mihhail Kolvart, who had until now been serving as chairman of the city council, as the city's mayor, informed LETA/BNS.
Altogether 45 city council members voted in favor of Kolvart, while 25 cast their vote against his candidacy.
The city council elected a new mayor as Taavi Aas, who previously served as mayor of the Estonian capital, decided to take up his newly won seat in the Riigikogu.
