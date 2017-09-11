Estonia: 9 parties, 7 independent candidates to stand in Europarlt elections

The deadline for nominating candidates for the European Parliament elections set for Saturday, April 6, saw documents submitted by seven independent candidates and nine parties -- in total, the Estonian National Electoral Committee received applications from 68 candidates, infromed LETA/BNS.

On Saturday, nine candidates were submitted by both the Estonian Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Center Party, three candidates each by the Richness of Life party and the Estonian Greens and one candidate by the Estonian United Left Party. Independent candidates standing in the election include Erik Orgu, Maria Kaljuste, Argo Mottus and Meelis Kaldalu. An authorized representative submitted the documents of independent candidate Romeo Kalda.





Prior to Saturday, the electoral committee had received the applications of Isamaa, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), the Reform Party and Estonia 200, which submitted nine candidates each, and those of independent candidates Harry Raudvere and Raimond Kaljulaid.





The Estonian National Electoral Committee will register the applicants whose candidacy has been duly submitted on April 16 the latest.





The European Parliament elections are held in Estonia on May 26. Voting in foreign representations runs from May 11 to May 16, electronic voting and advance voting in Estonia are to start on May 16.