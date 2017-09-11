Socdems lead in terms of mayors in Lithuania, major cities to be run by committee reps

The majority of municipalities in Lithuania will have social democratic mayors following the recent local election, and major cities will be run by representatives of public election committees, informed LETA/BNS.

The Social Democratic Party of Lithuania will have 15 mayors, followed by the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats with 11, the Liberal Movement with six, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union and the Order and Justice party with five year, and one mayor was nominated by a LFGU-Liberal Movement coalition.





Lithuania's five major cities will be led by politicians representing public election committees. Remigijus Simasius was re-elected mayor of Vilnius for a second term after leaving the Liberal Movement and establishing his public election committee for the local election.





In Kaunas, incumbent Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis was re-elected for a second term after securing an overwhelming victory during the first round of voting on March 3.





Arturas Visockas, incumbent mayor of the northern city of Siauliai, was re-elected during the first round of voting, leading a public election committee. And Klaipeda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas was re-elected in the run-off on Sunday, also representing a public election committee.





Rytis Rackauskas, the incumbent mayor of Lithuania's northern city of Panevezys, on Sunday won the mayoral election run-off, also representing a public election committee. He's currently suspended, suspected of corruption.





All in all, representatives of public election committees will lead 12 municipalities in Lithuania.





Two municipalities will be run by candidates of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania – Christian Families Alliance and the Russian Alliance, and the Labor Party will have one mayor.





One independent candidate was also elected mayor.