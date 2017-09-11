EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.03.2019, 08:46
Socdems lead in terms of mayors in Lithuania, major cities to be run by committee reps
The Social Democratic Party of Lithuania will have 15 mayors, followed by the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats with 11, the Liberal Movement with six, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union and the Order and Justice party with five year, and one mayor was nominated by a LFGU-Liberal Movement coalition.
Lithuania's five major cities will be led by politicians representing public election committees. Remigijus Simasius was re-elected mayor of Vilnius for a second term after leaving the Liberal Movement and establishing his public election committee for the local election.
In Kaunas, incumbent Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis was re-elected for a second term after securing an overwhelming victory during the first round of voting on March 3.
Arturas Visockas, incumbent mayor of the northern city of Siauliai, was re-elected during the first round of voting, leading a public election committee. And Klaipeda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas was re-elected in the run-off on Sunday, also representing a public election committee.
Rytis Rackauskas, the incumbent mayor of Lithuania's northern city of Panevezys, on Sunday won the mayoral election run-off, also representing a public election committee. He's currently suspended, suspected of corruption.
All in all, representatives of public election committees will lead 12 municipalities in Lithuania.
Two municipalities will be run by candidates of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania – Christian Families Alliance and the Russian Alliance, and the Labor Party will have one mayor.
One independent candidate was also elected mayor.
- 18.03.2019 Эстонская Fenestra купила в Финляндии предприятие по производству окон
- 15.03.2019 Член Палаты лордов прочел в Риге серию лекций о глобализации и демократии
- 15.03.2019 The Baltic Assembly in the centenary year of the Baltic States
- 15.03.2019 Eurostat: Lithuania - the leader in innovative enterprises in the Baltic
- 15.03.2019 Non-EU citizens: 4.4% of the EU population in 2018
- 15.03.2019 Премьер Литвы: латыши нам не братья, а конкуренты
- 15.03.2019 European dimension in education: perspectives for Latvia
- 15.03.2019 Британия остается в ЕС!
- 15.03.2019 Банк SEB: молодые люди в Латвии копят деньги на путешествия или на первый взнос за жилье
- 15.03.2019 Компании США оценят потенциал новой газовой электростанции в Литве