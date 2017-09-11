Budget, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.03.2019, 14:25
European Commission approves of Latvia's budget project for 2019
European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis (New Unity) told LETA that the budget project's deficit is even slightly lower than the budget plan submitted in October by the then Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) government.
At the same time, additional financing has been earmarked to increase the salaries of medics, as well as judicial and interior system workers, he added.
He explained that the possibility to increase spending is being ensured by rapid economic growth, as well as additional tax revenue.
As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved draft law on Latvia’s budget for 2019 and decided to sent it to Saeima for adoption.
In 2019, revenue in the government consolidated budget are planned at EUR 9.2 bn and expenditure at EUR 9.4 bn. In the government basic budget, revenue is planned at EUR 6.4 bn and expenditure at EUR 6.8 bn. In the government special budget, revenue is planned at EUR 3 bn and expenditure at EUR 2.8 bn.
In 2019, the general government consolidated budget is expected to run a deficit of 0.5% of GDP. Latvia’s GDP, meanwhile, is projected to grow 3 percent this year.
- 06.03.2019 Baltic Sea – a unique region for security cooperation
- 06.03.2019 Survey: Latvians' expectations about their pensions have significantly increased
- 06.03.2019 Latvian TSO: Electricity trade between Baltics and Europe doubled in past 4 years
- 06.03.2019 Matiss: Riga public transport system must abandon current system of travel cards
- 06.03.2019 Матисс: в рижском общественном транспорте следует отказаться от э-талона
- 06.03.2019 В 2018 году Ригу посетило 3.5 млн. иностранных туристов
- 06.03.2019 В апреле в рижском Доме Москвы пройдут финалы конкурсов по танцам и вокалу
- 06.03.2019 Более трети жителей Эстонии использует возврат переплаченного налога на повседневные нужды
- 06.03.2019 Римшевич примет участие в заседании совета ЕЦБ во Франкфурте
- 06.03.2019 Яунземе: важно не допустить увеличения налоговых долгов