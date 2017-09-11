Reform wins Estonian elections, to get 34 Riigikogu seats

According to preliminary results published by the National Electoral Committee about 30 minutes after midnight on Monday, the Reform Party won the general elections gaining more than one-third of the seats in the new Estonian parliament and winning its arch-rival Center Party by eight seats, reported LETA/BNS.

Reform collected 162,332 votes, 28.8% of the total number of votes, and is set to get 34 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.





Center collected 129,823 votes or 23%, while the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was third with 100,439 votes or 17.8%, corresponding to 26 and 19 Riigikogu seats, respectively.





Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), junior partners to Center in the outgoing government coalition, were in places four and five. Isamaa collected 64,239 votes or 11.4% and SDE 55,349 votes or 9.8%, which give them respectively 12 and 10 seats.





None of the other parties or candidates in the race won a seat in parliament. The first party left behind the threshold was newcomer Estonia 200 with 25,317 votes or 4.5 percent, followed by Greens with 10,232 votes or 1.8% Richness of Life party with 6,880 votes or 1.2% and the Free Party with 6,533 votes or 1.2%.





Independent candidates were given 1,590 votes combined, equaling 0.3% of the vote, and the United Left Party 508 votes, corresponding to 0.1% of the vote.

Four other parties in the running collected no votes.





According to preliminary figures released by the National Electoral Committee 63.1% of eligible voters cast their vote in the parliamentary elections.