Harmony and GKR to decide on Riga City Council's leadership after European Parliament elections - Usakovs

All issues concerning organizing the Riga City Council’s future work will be taken starting May 26, Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony), who plans to run in the European Parliament elections, told LETA.

Harmony party will deal with these issues together with its coalition partner Honor to Serve Riga (GKR), Usakovs said.





The Riga mayor added that he would go on vacation in the second half of May to “ensure a completely transparent process”.





Former Riga vice-mayor Andris Ameriks (GKR), who also plans to run in the European Parliament elections, noted that many political parties nominate government ministers and lawmakers for European Parliament and that the Riga mayor is no different from any other state official.





As reported, the Harmony group in the Riga City Council and the board of Honor to Serve Riga (GKR) party are calling for putting Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs and former vice-mayor Andris Ameriks (GKR) on the Harmony ticket for the coming European Parliament elections.





Harmony will decide on approving its ticket for the elections already this Thursday, February 28.





The European Parliament elections will take place in May.