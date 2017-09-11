EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:14
UK citizens residing in Latvia will have register to keep enjoying all their rights after Brexit
The draft amendments will provide residence rules for UK citizens who have been legally living in Latvia before March 29, 2019.
Under the draft legislation, the UK citizens who are currently residing in Latvia will have to receive new residence documents, which will be issued during a transition period ending on December 31, 2020. During this transition period, the UK citizens in Latvia will be able to register so they can keep enjoying the same rights they had as EU citizens.
The new legislation is intended to ease the administrative burden on those UK citizens and their family members who will have been residing in Latvia before March 29, 2019. They will be sent personal letters explaining the details of the reregistration procedure.
There are around 1,200 UK citizens and their family members living in Latvia.
