Poland officially lifts ban on imports of Lithuanian pigs

Poland has officially lifted its ban on imports of Lithuanian pigs bred in the major part of Lithuania, which is Zone II of African swine fever, Lithuania's Ministry of Agriculture says LETA/BNS.

"Yesterday in Brussels, I approached the Polish agriculture minister and talked to him once again, and today we have received a letter from this country's chief veterinary officer," Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Giedrius Surplys.





Following his meeting with the Polish counterpart on Jan. 18, Surplys said the permit to export pigs would be resumed but pig exporters would have to carry out test 15 days in advance and repeat them on the day of transportation to Poland.





In December, Poland introduced the ban to import Lithuanian pigs and pork bred in Zone II of ASF where fallen boars have been founds. The Lithuanian government then called the move unfounded.





109 outbreaks of ADF were recorded at pig farms in Poland last year, and 51 such cases were recorded in Lithuania, with 25,400 and 22,700 pigs culled in Poland and Lithuanian respectively. ASF was detected in 4,100 boars in Poland and 3,100 boars in Lithuania.