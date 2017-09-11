Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Poland officially lifts ban on imports of Lithuanian pigs
"Yesterday in Brussels, I approached the Polish
agriculture minister and talked to him once again, and today we have received a
letter from this country's chief veterinary officer," Lithuanian
Agriculture Minister Giedrius Surplys.
Following his meeting with the Polish counterpart on Jan.
18, Surplys said the permit to export pigs would be resumed but pig exporters
would have to carry out test 15 days in advance and repeat them on the day of
transportation to Poland.
In December, Poland introduced the ban to import Lithuanian
pigs and pork bred in Zone II of ASF where fallen boars have been founds. The
Lithuanian government then called the move unfounded.
109 outbreaks of ADF were recorded at pig farms in Poland
last year, and 51 such cases were recorded in Lithuania, with 25,400 and 22,700
pigs culled in Poland and Lithuanian respectively. ASF was detected in 4,100
boars in Poland and 3,100 boars in Lithuania.
