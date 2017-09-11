Baltic PMs to meet in Riga next week

The prime ministers of the three Baltic states will meet in Riga next Monday, spokespeople for the Latvian State Chancellery told.

The meeting of the Baltic Council of Ministers will bring together Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.





The meeting of the Baltic premiers is expected to focus on the European Union's current agenda, including the bloc's budget beyond 2020, the UK's withdrawal from the EU, regional transport and energy projects, as well as relations with Russia, Ukraine and the US.





The meeting at the Art Museum Riga Bourse will be followed by the Baltic premiers' joint news conference.





The Baltic Council of Ministers, an institution coordinating cooperation of the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian governments, was founded in Tallinn in 1994.