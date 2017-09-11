Baltic, Cooperation, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 23:44
Baltic PMs to meet in Riga next week
BC, Riga, 29.01.2019.Print version
The prime ministers of the three Baltic states will meet in Riga next Monday, spokespeople for the Latvian State Chancellery told.
The meeting of the Baltic Council of Ministers will bring together Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.
The meeting of the Baltic premiers is expected to focus on the European Union's current agenda, including the bloc's budget beyond 2020, the UK's withdrawal from the EU, regional transport and energy projects, as well as relations with Russia, Ukraine and the US.
The meeting at the Art Museum Riga Bourse will be followed by the Baltic premiers' joint news conference.
The Baltic Council of Ministers, an institution coordinating cooperation of the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian governments, was founded in Tallinn in 1994.
Other articles:
- 29.01.2019 Stradins Hospital's A wing project put on hold until financial issues are resolved
- 29.01.2019 Польша официально отозвала запрет на импорт литовских свиней
- 29.01.2019 Бизнес и политики Литвы готовятся к худшему сценарию Brexit
- 29.01.2019 Премьер-министры стран Балтии на следующей неделе проведут в Риге встречу
- 29.01.2019 Cold drives electricity prices across Baltics higher
- 29.01.2019 Морозы повысили цены на электроэнергию в Балтии
- 29.01.2019 Литовский фонд инвестирует в гостиницу возле Рижского аэропорта 14-16 млн. евро
- 29.01.2019 Эстония вошла в 20 наименее коррумпированных стран мира