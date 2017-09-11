EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Monday, 28.01.2019, 08:03
Loskutovs becomes MEP
According to the European Parliament, Aleksejs Loskutovs (New Unity) has replaced Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) in the European Parliament this week, informed LETA/BNS.
LETA has not been able to get a hold of the former head of
the Corruption Prevention Bureau and MP to find out whether he plans to run in
the upcoming European Parliament elections.
The European Parliament has a similar principle as the
Latvian Parliament - if an MP puts down his mandate, then the next in line in
the election results are able to take his mandate.
The term of the current European Parliament ends in May.
