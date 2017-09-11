Bilateral meetings with foreign state leaders in Davos

President Dalia Grybauskaitė met with Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, and the new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for bilateral conversations in the background of the World Economic Forum, press service of the Lithuanian president nformed.

The President also discussed relevant trans-Atlantic security, NATO and EU-related questions with other foreign state and government leaders, including Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Ursula von der Leyen, German Federal Minister of Defense, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.





During the meetings with Ukrainian and Armenian leaders security situation in the Baltic Sea region and the Black Sea region was addressed as well as prospects of the EU Eastern Partnership program, Ukraine and Armenia’s cooperation with the EU and further integration goals of these countries.





The President highlighted that despite weakening international attention to Ukraine, Lithuania will always demonstrate consistent and strong support to Ukraine and will remain the strongest voice calling for political support for the country and aspirations of the Ukrainian people to strive for a European future.





In the conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister President Dalia Grybauskaitė emphasized that Lithuania supports aspiration of the Armenian people to enhance democracy. The President wished for Armenia to successfully implement reforms necessary for the welfare of the country and to develop closer relations with the EU. According to the President, thorough enhanced cooperation agreement between the EU and Armenia unveils great potential.





The President and her delegation also took part in meetings with representatives of global companies where investment and business development opportunities in areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security technologies and service centers in Lithuania were discussed.