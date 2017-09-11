Estonia sees highest number of candidates standing for parlt elections since 1999

A total of 1,099 candidates were registered as standing for the Estonian parliamentary elections this year, setting a present century record, reported LETA/BNS.

A total of 1099 candidates -- ten political parties and 15 independent candidates -- were registered on Monday by the National Electoral Committee as standing for the Riigikogu elections in March.





In the 2015 Riigikogu elections, ten parties and 11 independent candidates submitted their registration documents to the committee, the total number of candidates was 872.





In 2011, 789 candidates -- nine parties and 32 independent candidates -- participated in the general elections.





In 2007, 975 candidates participated -- 11 parties and seven independent candidates.





In 2003, 963 candidates participated -- 11 parties and 16 independent candidates.





A total of 628 candidates were registered for the 1992 parliamentary elections and 1,256 candidates for the 1995 elections, whereas in 1999, the number of candidates standing for the elections was 1,885.