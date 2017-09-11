EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Elksnins elected Daugavpils mayor
Latgale Party, one of the parties represented at the Daugavpils City Council, previously said that Elksnins and Rihards Eigims (Our Party) had set up a new coalition, but neither had said until today that Elksnins could be nominated for Daugavpils mayor.
Elksnins was nominated for Daugavpils Mayor by councilman Valerijs Kononovs (Harmony). Eight Daugavpils Council members voted for Elksnins, five voted against, and two did not vote.
Former Daugavpils Mayor Janis Lacplesis from Latgale Party believes that Elksnins becoming mayor will not change anything in the city, and a snap election is necessary in Daugavpils. He believes that the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry could support his position as he believes that Daugavpils City Council continues to take unlawful decisions.
Elksnins was the mayor of Daugavpils from June to September 2017.
As reported, Daugavpils City Council's coalition disbanded on November 22 when then-Mayor Eigims was dismissed, and Igors Prelatovs (Our Party) became the acting Daugavpils City Coucil's chairman.
