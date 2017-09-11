EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
EU parliament approves EUR 780 mln for Lithuanian N-plant closure post-2020
"This approval from the European Parliament is good news for Lithuania. This strengthens our further negotiating positions on the post-2020 funding for the Ignalina NPP", Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said.
The parliament's approval is not final as the bloc's next budget is yet to be endorsed by the European Council.
A total of 907 mln euros will be needed for the Ignalina plant decommissioning in the 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework period, including 780 mln euros in EU funds, according to the ministry's press release.
The estimate is based on the Ignalina NPP final decommissioning plan, approved in 2014 and endorsed by the Commission.
The EU's executive body has proposed to allocate 552 million euros for the Ignalina decommissioning in the bloc's 2021-2027 budget.
Lithuania was allocated 837.4 mln euros from the EU budget for that purpose in the 2007-2013 period and another 450.8 mln euros in 2014-2020.
In line with its EU accession commitments, Lithuania shut down the first unit of the Soviet-era facility, which was considered unsafe by the West, in late 2004 and closed the second unit at the end of 2009.
Lithuania estimates that it will need another 1.3 billion euros for the Ignalina decommissioning until 2038.
