EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 12:51
Three parties step out of government formation talks lead by JKP
For Development/For has called on Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis to nominate a new candidate for the prime minister.
According to a letter sent by For Development/For leader Daniels Pavluts to the party’s members, the party has informed JKP leader Bordans that For Development/For has decided to suspend its participation in Bordans’ government.
Also New Unity and National Alliance’s representatives confirmed that they will not participate in further government formation talks.
As reported, President Raimonds Vejonis earlier gave Bordans two weeks, until November 21, to form the new coalition government and secure the parliament’s support. If the candidate prime minister fails to form the government by that deadline the president will nominate the next candidate.
- 14.11.2018 Три партии вышли из переговоров по формированию правительства
- 14.11.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 29% in nine months
- 14.11.2018 Constitutional Court to hear one more lawsuit over transition to education in Latvian
- 14.11.2018 Depo DIY remains largest company in construction materials retail industry in 2017
- 13.11.2018 В конкурсе на место руководителя компании есть «сильные кандидаты» – RB Rail
- 13.11.2018 Для латвийских производителей продуктов питания открыт ряд новых рынков экспорта – ПВС
- 13.11.2018 Экономика Литвы будет расти медленнее, чем в других странах Балтии – SEB
- 13.11.2018 ЕП выделил Латвии свыше 17 млн. евро на компенсирование ущерба, нанесенного осенними ливнями 2017 года
- 13.11.2018 В портах Латвии за десять месяцев 2018 года перевалено на 6,4% больше грузов
- 13.11.2018 Эстонская фирма за 2,7 млн. евро проведет реконструкцию порта Скулте в Латвии