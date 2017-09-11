Three parties step out of government formation talks lead by JKP

For Development/For has called on Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis to nominate a new candidate for the prime minister.





According to a letter sent by For Development/For leader Daniels Pavluts to the party’s members, the party has informed JKP leader Bordans that For Development/For has decided to suspend its participation in Bordans’ government.

Also New Unity and National Alliance’s representatives confirmed that they will not participate in further government formation talks.





As reported, President Raimonds Vejonis earlier gave Bordans two weeks, until November 21, to form the new coalition government and secure the parliament’s support. If the candidate prime minister fails to form the government by that deadline the president will nominate the next candidate.



