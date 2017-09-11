Agriculture, EU Regional Policy, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 18:22
European Parliament approves 17.7 mln euros in EU aid after intense floods in Latvia
The decision was approved by 402 votes to 25, with seven abstentions.
The aid comes from the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) which has been set up to respond to major natural disasters and express European solidarity to disaster-stricken regions within Europe. The Fund was created as a reaction to the severe floods in Central Europe in the summer of 2002. Since then, it has been used for 80 disasters covering a range of different catastrophic events including floods, forest fires, earthquakes, storms and drought. 24 different European countries have been supported so far for an amount of over 5 bln euros.
The aid is intended to help restore essential infrastructure, reimburse
the cost of emergency measures and cover the costs of some of the clean-up
operations.
As reported, in August, September, October Latvia was affected by rain
and floods that damaged grain fields, melioration systems, roads and railway
infrastructure.
Agricultural Minister Janis Duklavs (Greens/Farmers) had estimated that the floods have caused 37.3 mln euros
loss to farmers. The Latvian government earmarked 14.87 mln euros in
compensations for farmers from the contingency funds.
- 13.11.2018 Bergvik Skog за 324 млн. евро продала лесные земли и предприятия в Латвии шведскому концерну Sоdra
- 13.11.2018 Bergvik Skog sells its forests, businesses in Latvia to Sweden's Sodra
- 13.11.2018 Lithuania's Litgas continues to supply LNG to Poland, Estonia
- 13.11.2018 Latvia’s Education Ministry refuses to lift status of national sports complex for part of Bikernieki racetrack that belongs to three Latvian mlnaires
- 13.11.2018 40% of Latvian residents prefer e-services – e-index
- 13.11.2018 Estonian builder Bauest to reconstruct Skulte terminal in Latvia for 2.7 mln euros
- 13.11.2018 Bite Latvija and Huawei sign cooperation memorandum on setting up 5G network infrastructure in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 Court orders Lielvarde ex-mayor to pay 600,000 euros in case of multi-million promissory note
- 13.11.2018 Миграционная квота на следующий год в Эстонии составит 1315 человек
- 13.11.2018 "Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position