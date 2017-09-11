Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian parlt assembly starts in Vilnius

The tripartite Parliamentary Assembly of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine starts in Vilnius on Monday, informs LETA/BNS.

The Assembly will be attended by Marshal (Speaker) of the Polish Senate Stanislaw Karczewski and Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. At the end of the Assembly, the parliamentary speakers of the three countries will sign a joint declaration.





"We share centenaries of not only our neighborhood but also of our active partnership. November marks an important historic turning point for Ukraine as we will mark the 5th anniversary of the Maidan revolution soon, and this date will be the focus of the tripartite 9th Assembly," Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis said.





Speaking about the final declaration, he said the document "will reflect our joint positions, intentions and calls".





Lithuania is hosting the Assembly this year after it took place in Warsaw last year. The agenda will include hybrid threats, fight against propaganda, military and energy cooperation and other issues.





The Parliamentary Assembly of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine is a consultative inter-parliamentary institution established to discuss issues and projects of a joint interest.





The Assembly is made of then representatives from each country's parliament, and under it statute, each country's delegation is led by that country's parliamentary speaker.