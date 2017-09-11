Cooperation, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 09:49
Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian parlt assembly starts in Vilnius
The Assembly will be attended by Marshal (Speaker) of the Polish Senate Stanislaw
Karczewski and Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.
At the end of the Assembly, the parliamentary speakers of the three countries
will sign a joint declaration.
"We share centenaries of not only our neighborhood but also of our
active partnership. November marks an important historic turning point for
Ukraine as we will mark the 5th anniversary of the Maidan revolution soon, and
this date will be the focus of the tripartite 9th Assembly," Speaker of
the Lithuanian Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis said.
Speaking about the final declaration, he said the document "will
reflect our joint positions, intentions and calls".
Lithuania is hosting the Assembly this year after it took place in Warsaw
last year. The agenda will include hybrid threats, fight against propaganda,
military and energy cooperation and other issues.
The Parliamentary Assembly of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine is a
consultative inter-parliamentary institution established to discuss issues and
projects of a joint interest.
The Assembly is made of then representatives from each country's
parliament, and under it statute, each country's delegation is led by that
country's parliamentary speaker.
