Inara Murniece re-elected Latvia’s Saeima speaker

Inara Murniece (National Alliance) was re-elected Latvia’s Saeima speaker today, informsLETA.

Inara Murniece. BC.

Murniece also served as parliamentary speaker during the 12th Saeima.





The other candidate vying for the post was New Conservative Party representative Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla.





According to today's vote, 44 MPs supported Murniece's candidacy, while 32 supported Beitnere-Le Galla.





Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla of the New Conservative Party (JKP) and Gundars Daudze of the Union of Greens and Farmers are both contesting the office of Saeima vice-speaker.