Tuesday, 06.11.2018
Ombudsman informs European Commission on poverty risks in Latvia
Juris Jansons
Jansons says in his letter to the European Commission’s Directorate
General for Economic and Financial Affairs that in planning Latvia’s annual
budget it would be essential to focus on measures aimed at satisfying the basic
needs of the population. According to international human rights standards and
national legislation, the basic needs include food, clothing, housing, health
care and education.
In comparison with other European Union (EU) members, Latvia seriously
lags behind in areas like health care and social security, the ombudsman noted
in his letter. “These are areas that have been neglected and underfunded for
years,” Jansons said, adding that these are the spheres most closely related to
satisfying people’s basic needs.
In Jansons’ opinion, it is essential for the state authorities to also
take care of those groups of people who are unable to provide for themselves,
namely, children, the disabled, the elderly and single parent families.
The ombudsman already previously urged Latvia’s new government and
parliament to start eradicating poverty from day one, stressing that poverty is
Latvia’s most serious problem and the authorities are moving too slow to
improve the situation.
The ombudsman has sent his assessment also to Saeima and the Cabinet of
Ministers.
