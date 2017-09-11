The European Central Bank has bought Estonian works of art

An exhibition of contemporary Estonian art ran in the foyer of the European Central Bank for three months. It was part of the events to mark the centenary of Eesti Pank and part of a series of exhibitions curated by the European Central Bank showing contemporary art from the member states of the European Union. After the exhibition ended, the European Central Bank bought works for its own collection from almost all the artists represented in it.

There were 14 artists represented in the exhibition: Merike Estna, Kristi Kongi, Marko Mäetamm, Kaido Ole, Laura Põld, Paul Kuimet, Krista Mölder, Marge Monko, Sigrid Viir, Katja Novitskova, Kris Lemsalu, Flo Kasearu, Kristina Õllek & Kert Viiart, and Taavi Suisalu. A total of some 50 works were exhibited, and they included paintings, photographs, sculptures and digital and mixed-media works.





The works for the exhibition were chosen from the proposals of the curator of the art commission of the European Central Bank. Eesti Pank supported the transport of the works of art to Frankfurt and back.





President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi and Governor of Eesti Pank Ardo Hansson spoke at the official opening of the exhibition on 27 June.