Laura Luse selected for position of new Rundale Palace Museum director

Laura Luse has been selected as the new Rundale Palace Museum director in a competition among 16 candidates, informs LETA. She will start in her office as of January 2, 2019.

Photo: rundale.net.

The tender commission evaluated Luse’s professional knowledge and experience, including by working in the board of the Latvian Society of Renovators, the Latvian Academy of Arts, the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Cultural Monuments (VKPAI), experience in management of international projects and experience heading the art research department at the Rundale palace Museum.





As reported, 16 candidates had applied to the position.





The current director of Rundale Palace Museum, Imants Lancmanis, who has been working in the museum since 1964 and has been the head of the museum since 1975, has announced that he would retire at the end of 2018.