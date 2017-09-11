Culture, EU – Baltic States, History, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 12:21
Laura Luse selected for position of new Rundale Palace Museum director
BC, Riga, 31.10.2018.Print version
Laura Luse has been selected as the new Rundale Palace Museum director in a competition among 16 candidates, informs LETA. She will start in her office as of January 2, 2019.
|Photo: rundale.net.
The tender
commission evaluated Luse’s professional knowledge and experience, including by
working in the board of the Latvian Society of Renovators, the Latvian Academy
of Arts, the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Cultural Monuments
(VKPAI), experience in management of international projects and experience
heading the art research department at the Rundale palace Museum.
As
reported, 16 candidates had applied to the position.
The current
director of Rundale Palace Museum, Imants
Lancmanis, who has been working in the museum since 1964 and has been the
head of the museum since 1975, has announced that he would retire at the end of
2018.
Other articles:
- 31.10.2018 Эксперт Swedbank: как испортить кредитную историю?
- 31.10.2018 Две работы IMMER Group победили в конкурсе Golden Cylinder Award
- 31.10.2018 Lux Express bus company carries by 12% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months 2018
- 31.10.2018 Last day for submitting applications for oil production in western Lithuania
- 31.10.2018 41% of Estonian residents between 18-74 have purchased alcohol from Latvia – survey
- 31.10.2018 Рыбоконсервное предприятие Gamma-A рассматривает возможность объединения с другим предприятием
- 31.10.2018 В Латвии растет желание предпринимателей получать кредиты, возможности банков – уменьшаются
- 31.10.2018 Новым директором музея Рундальского дворца станет Лаура Лусе
- 31.10.2018 Академия пилотов airBaltic получила симулятор полетов Diamond
- 31.10.2018 In September, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.5%