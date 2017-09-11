32% of Estonian residents support Ratas as prime minister candidate

Altogether 32% of Estonian residents wish to see chairman of the Center Party and incumbent Prime Minister Juri Ratas in office for the next term as well, a survey conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS for the daily Eesti Paevaleht indicates, cities LETA/BNS.

Juri Ratas. BC.

Ratas' popularity has been increasing consistently. While support for him was 30% in August and 31% in September, in October 32% of respondents were in favor of his candidacy. Support for chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas, however, was 22% in August, 23% in September and fell to 17% in October.





Chairman of the opposition Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme is third in popularity, having garnered the support of nine% of the respondents. Three percent of Estonian residents would see chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski as the next prime minister while Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder's candidacy is popular among two percent.





Juhan Kivirahk, survey manager at Turu-uuringute AS, said that Kaja Kallas has been rather modest in her presence and recent debates and has been unable to gain an upper hand in the race against her male rivals.





Kivirahk did not aim to offer the Reform Party any advice but he said that what Kallas needs is her own particular angle. "She was expected to be the new prime minister, after all -- she should play it out to stand out in the masculine crowd," Kivirahk said.