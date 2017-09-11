Estonia, EU – Baltic States
32% of Estonian residents support Ratas as prime minister candidate
|Juri Ratas. BC.
Ratas' popularity has been increasing consistently. While support for him
was 30% in August and 31% in September, in October 32% of respondents were in
favor of his candidacy. Support for chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas,
however, was 22% in August, 23% in September and fell to 17% in October.
Chairman of the opposition Estonian Conservative People's Party
(EKRE) Mart Helme is third in popularity, having garnered the
support of nine% of the respondents. Three percent of Estonian residents would
see chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski as
the next prime minister while Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder's
candidacy is popular among two percent.
Juhan
Kivirahk, survey manager at Turu-uuringute
AS, said that Kaja Kallas has been rather modest in her presence and
recent debates and has been unable to gain an upper hand in the race against
her male rivals.
Kivirahk did not aim to offer the Reform Party any advice but he said
that what Kallas needs is her own particular angle. "She was expected to
be the new prime minister, after all -- she should play it out to stand out
in the masculine crowd," Kivirahk said.
