Lithuanian farmers protest in Brussels

Lithuanian farmers, together with their Polish, Latvian and Czech counterparts, are holding a protest in Brussels on Thursday to press their demand for higher EU direct payments, reported LETA/BNS.

Arunas Svitojus, chairman of the Lithuanian Chamber of Agriculture, has said recently that Lithuanian farmers want direct payments to be raised to the EU-wide average level.





"We have long lived on promises of equal economic support conditions, but Lithuania currently receives less than 70% of the EU average, although it had been planned that we would reach at least 90% of the average by that time," he said at a news conference earlier this week.





Lithuanian farmers have staged four protests since 2013, when they received 144 euros per hectare, achieving an increase in payments to 181 euros by 2019, compared with the EU average of around 266 euros.





Svitojus said another protest might be held in Brussels in December.