Estonia to allocate over 800,000 euros to intl organizations

Estonia is to allocate a total of 810,000 euros to support the activities of various international organizations next year, informs LETA/BNS.

Estonia is to allocate 75,000 euros next year to support the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), 150,000 euros to UNICEF and 60,000 euros to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), it appears from a document published in the Foreign Ministry's document register.





Estonia will also support the United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI) with 30,000 euros, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women with 80,000 euros and the UN Peacebuilding Fund with 75,000 euros.





Altogether 30,000 euros will be allocated next year to support the activities of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, 50,000 euros to the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict and 30,000 euros to the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.





The UN Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples (UNVFIP) will receive 20,000 euros from Estonia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will be given 5,000 euros and the global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International will be financed with 40,000 euros.





Estonia will also support the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) with 50,000 euros, the Digital Defenders Partnership with 50,000 euros, the WTO's Doha Development Agenda Global Trust Fund (DDAGTF) with 20,000 euros, the WTO's Enhanced Integrated Framework for Least Developed Countries with 15,000 euros and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) with 30,000 euros.





The money will be allocated from the Foreign Ministry's development and humanitarian aid fund for this year.