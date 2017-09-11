Cooperation, Democracy , Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 17:34
Estonia to allocate over 800,000 euros to intl organizations
Estonia is
to allocate 75,000 euros next year to support the United Nations Development
Program (UNDP), 150,000 euros to UNICEF and 60,000 euros to the United Nations
Population Fund (UNFPA), it appears from a document published in the Foreign
Ministry's document register.
Estonia
will also support the United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI) with
30,000 euros, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment
of Women with 80,000 euros and the UN Peacebuilding Fund with 75,000 euros.
Altogether
30,000 euros will be allocated next year to support the activities of the
Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in
Conflict, 50,000 euros to the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual
Violence in Conflict and 30,000 euros to the UN Special Representative of the
Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.
The UN
Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples (UNVFIP) will receive 20,000 euros from
Estonia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will be given 5,000 euros
and the global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International will be
financed with 40,000 euros.
Estonia
will also support the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) with 50,000 euros,
the Digital Defenders Partnership with 50,000 euros, the WTO's Doha Development
Agenda Global Trust Fund (DDAGTF) with 20,000 euros, the WTO's Enhanced
Integrated Framework for Least Developed Countries with 15,000 euros and the UN
Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) with 30,000 euros.
The money
will be allocated from the Foreign Ministry's development and humanitarian aid
fund for this year.
- 09.10.2018 Estonian Banking Association eyeing cross-bank ATM network for Baltics
- 09.10.2018 Latvia’s Saeima committee approves higher prize money amounts for receipt lottery
- 09.10.2018 Estonian Banking Association wants 5 mln euros tax exemption for profits of small banks
- 09.10.2018 Milrem LCM building new IFV maintenance hall at Tapa
- 09.10.2018 Estonian parliament handling bill making it easier for foreigners to establish businesses in Estonia
- 09.10.2018 Совет министров Северных стран выделил СМИ стран Балтии 225 тыс. евро на проекты на языках нацменьшинств
- 09.10.2018 Эстония выделит международным организациям более 800 000 евро
- 09.10.2018 The biggest Lithuanian energy company expands in Poland
- 09.10.2018 Назначен региональный руководитель Lietuvos energija в Польше
- 09.10.2018 Латвия вложит в основной капитал RB Rail 650 тыс. евро