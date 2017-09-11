EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society
Earl and Countess of Wessex to visit Latvia today
09.10.2018
Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Princess Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will visit Latvia today and tomorrow, October 9 and 10, 2018, informs LETA.
The Earl
and Countess of Wessex will be in Latvia today and tomorrow, during which they
will meet with President Raimonds
Vejonis and First Lady Iveta Vejone,
participate in a flower laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument and visit the
Latvian National Library.
The visit
has been scheduled in honor of Latvia's centenary, with the aim of
strengthening relations between Latvia and Great Britain.
