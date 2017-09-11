Earl and Countess of Wessex to visit Latvia today

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Princess Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will visit Latvia today and tomorrow, October 9 and 10, 2018, informs LETA.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be in Latvia today and tomorrow, during which they will meet with President Raimonds Vejonis and First Lady Iveta Vejone, participate in a flower laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument and visit the Latvian National Library.





The visit has been scheduled in honor of Latvia's centenary, with the aim of strengthening relations between Latvia and Great Britain.