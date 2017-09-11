Demography, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Latvia concludes refugee relocation program
Latvia has concluded its EU refugee relocation program, and has taken in 374 persons from southern Europe since 2015, informs LETA referring to the Office for Citizenship and Migration Affairs.
Last September
was the deadline for the EU member states to meet their quotas for relocation
of asylum seekers, with Latvia continuing to accept asylum seekers after this
deadline.
However,
now Latvia will accept asylum seekers in accordance with bilateral agreements.
Latvia has
taken in 374 of the 531 refugees it committed to take in as part of the
agreement, however, many of them have since left the country after they were
granted their refugee status.
