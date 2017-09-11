Latvia concludes refugee relocation program

Latvia has concluded its EU refugee relocation program, and has taken in 374 persons from southern Europe since 2015, informs LETA referring to the Office for Citizenship and Migration Affairs.

Last September was the deadline for the EU member states to meet their quotas for relocation of asylum seekers, with Latvia continuing to accept asylum seekers after this deadline.





However, now Latvia will accept asylum seekers in accordance with bilateral agreements.

Latvia has taken in 374 of the 531 refugees it committed to take in as part of the agreement, however, many of them have since left the country after they were granted their refugee status.