EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 18:04
Latvian Central Election Commission officially publishes candidates lists for Saeima elections
BC, Riga, 14.09.2018.Print version
The Central Election Commission (CVK) in Latvia’s official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis has published the lists of parties and candidates for the upcoming general elections, informs LETA.
There are 16 lists with 1,461 candidates registered for the elections.
CVK also informed that, according to the data of the Center for the
Documentation of the Consequences of Totalitarianism (TSDC), four candidates
might have served as KGB agents - Romualds Maculevics (For Latvia From The Heart), Arturs
Malta (For Alternative), Juris
Strusels (LSDSP/KDS/GKL), and Arvids
Ulme (Greens/Farmers). The
candidates, however, have not been banned from running for the parliament
elections.
Initially CVK decided to bar ten candidates from running for the
elections, but the court lifted CVK decision in case of Valdis Taupmanis
from For Alternative party.
Other articles:
- 14.09.2018 There will be no state support for the proposed Eolus wind-park – Economy Ministry
- 14.09.2018 Low investment level hampers Latvia's potential growth
- 14.09.2018 Skvernelis invites Kaufland to come to Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Latvia not satisfied with EU's next multi-annual budget project – Kucinskis
- 14.09.2018 Electricity prices in Baltic-Nordic region hit 10-year high
- 14.09.2018 Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronization approved in Brussels
- 14.09.2018 ЦИК Латвии официально опубликовала списки кандидатов на парламентских выборах
- 14.09.2018 Сквярнялис пригласил в Литву торговую сеть Kaufland
- 14.09.2018 В Латвии происходит интенсивный рост стоимости рабочей силы
- 14.09.2018 Прибыль Rīgas Namu pārvaldnieks выросла на 53,4%