Latvian Central Election Commission officially publishes candidates lists for Saeima elections

The Central Election Commission (CVK) in Latvia’s official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis has published the lists of parties and candidates for the upcoming general elections, informs LETA.

There are 16 lists with 1,461 candidates registered for the elections.





CVK also informed that, according to the data of the Center for the Documentation of the Consequences of Totalitarianism (TSDC), four candidates might have served as KGB agents - Romualds Maculevics (For Latvia From The Heart), Arturs Malta (For Alternative), Juris Strusels (LSDSP/KDS/GKL), and Arvids Ulme (Greens/Farmers). The candidates, however, have not been banned from running for the parliament elections.





Initially CVK decided to bar ten candidates from running for the elections, but the court lifted CVK decision in case of Valdis Taupmanis from For Alternative party.