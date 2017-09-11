EU Regional Policy, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 18:04
Latvia not satisfied with EU's next multi-annual budget project – Kucinskis
During the meeting today, Kucinskis and Merkel discussed matters
concerning information security, changes in the finance sector, and the EU
multi-annual budget, the premier's office told.
While speaking about the EU budget, Kucinskis emphasized that EU member
countries should have more freedom in deciding how to use the EU financing
allotted to them. Furthermore, Latvia is not satisfied with cohesion funds
under the EU multi-annual budget project, the premier said.
"The European Commission's proposal to reduce Latvia's cohesion
funding 13 percent is not acceptable to us. On the national level, we have been
working to foster Latvia's progress to the EU average level. And the OECD has a
high opinion of the reforms implemented in Latvia," said Kucinskis.
The meeting also focused on information security matters, and Kucinskis
confirmed that Latvia wished to continue cooperation with Germany in
strengthening Latvia's media environment.
"We wish to see joint practical action on the EU level in the fight
against misinformation. We are prepared to avert disinformation attempts during
the upcoming Saeima elections in October," said Kucinskis, also confirming
to Merkel that the Latvian government would continue to pursue policies based
on European values.
Kucinskis also informed Merkel about the ongoing measures to
"cleanse" the financial sector from shell companies and improve the
sector's transparency.
Merkel congratulated Kucinskis on Latvia's centenary and said that Latvia
and Germany's relations had traditionally been sound and would remain so in the
future. Kucinskis said in turn that Germany was a close strategic partner of
Latvia in the EU, NATO and other cooperation formats.
