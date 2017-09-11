Russian-language TV channel Current Time to be launched in Lithuania

The Vilnius TV Tower is starting on Friday to retransmit Current Time, a US-funded Russian-language television channel, informs LETA/BNS.

Launched in February 2017, Current Time, or Nastoyashchee Vremya in Russian, is produced by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in cooperation with the Voice of America (VOA).





Current has until now been available only to cable TV subscribers in Lithuania and now becomes a free-to-air terrestrial service available to all TV users in the country.





The channel will also be accessible to people living in neighboring countries within 50 kilometers from the Lithuanian border, Rasa Jakilaitiene, advisor to the foreign minister, told.





According to the Foreign Ministry's press release, the channel offers fact-based news and opinions that are missing in the media of non-democratic neighbors.





Friday's ceremony of launching official rebroadcasts of Current Time will be attended by Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius and Anne Hall, the US ambassador to Lithuania.