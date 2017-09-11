Democracy , EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 11:14
Russian-language TV channel Current Time to be launched in Lithuania
Launched in February 2017, Current
Time, or Nastoyashchee Vremya in
Russian, is produced by Radio Free
Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in cooperation with the Voice of America (VOA).
Current has until now been available only to cable TV subscribers in
Lithuania and now becomes a free-to-air terrestrial service available to all TV
users in the country.
The channel will also be accessible to people living in
neighboring countries within 50 kilometers from the Lithuanian border, Rasa
Jakilaitiene, advisor to the foreign minister, told.
According to the Foreign Ministry's press release, the channel offers
fact-based news and opinions that are missing in the media of non-democratic
neighbors.
Friday's ceremony of launching official rebroadcasts of Current Time
will be attended by Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius and Anne
Hall, the US ambassador to Lithuania.
- 14.09.2018 German chancellor to pay visit to Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Non-resident deposits at Latvian banks has fallen to historically lowest level – 20.5%
- 14.09.2018 Final scenario for Baltic grid synchronization expected to be approved in Brussels
- 14.09.2018 Объем вкладов иностранных клиентов в банках Латвии достиг исторически самого низкого уровня – 20,5%
- 14.09.2018 В Брюсселе утверждают окончательный вариант синхронизации ЛЭП балтийских стран
- 14.09.2018 В Литве начинается ретрансляция телепрограммы на русском языке
- 14.09.2018 Канцлер Германии встретится в Литве с премьерами стран Балтии
- 13.09.2018 Luminor to focus on increasing efficiency and business activity - CEO
- 13.09.2018 В Каунасском районе открыт завод немецкой Hella
- 13.09.2018 Livonia Partners может инвестировать в Freor LT – Совет по конкуренции