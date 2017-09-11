Budget, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, USA
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 17:49
Latvian government approves purchase of four Black Hawk helicopters
In order to
provide the financing necessary for the replacement of the medium-lift helicopters
and start the purchase process, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase
the Defense Ministry’s long-term liabilities for 2023 and 2024 by around 80 mln
euros.
The
helicopters will be purchased in accordance with the US Foreign Military Financing
(FMF) program by signing an intergovernmental agreement with the US for
purchase of four new medium-lift utility helicopters UH-60M Black Hawk.
After the
signing of intergovernmental agreement, National Armed Forces will receive
rotorcraft, associated equipment and installation services, training of pilots,
crew members and technical personnel, spare parts and maintenance, full
technical documentation and software licenses. The deal will possibly be
co-financed by the US from its support programs.
The Latvian
National Armed Forces (NAF) might receive the first helicopters in 2021.
“Replacement
of helicopters is crucial. Rotorcraft will not only be used for different
military purposes, it will also be utilized during civilian operations, serving
the public needs,” said Latvian Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis (Greens/Farmers).
UH-60M is
the third generation Black Hawk
helicopter introduced by the US Armed Forces 11 years ago. US Armed Forces are
currently gradually implementing full transition to the new type of Black Hawk
helicopters. In comparison with previous generation rotorcraft UH-60L, UH-60M
has more powerful engine, better seats and improved survivability. Instruments
are fully digitalized and flight planning and control has been simplified. UH-60M
has new, composite blades and integrated control system, which gives constant
updates on helicopter’s performance.
