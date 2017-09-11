EU – Baltic States, GDP, Lithuania, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 10.09.2018, 11:04
Lithuania's parliamentary parties sign defense policy agreement
The agreement calls for increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by
2030, up by 0.5 percentage points from this year's target of 2%, and for
decisions on introducing universal military conscription to be made in 2022.
The document was signed by leaders of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LFGU), the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian
Democrats, the Liberal Movement,
the Lithuanian Social Democratic Labor
Party (LSDLP) and the Electoral
Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian
Families Alliance (EAPL-CFA).
Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that the agreement
"will strengthen our state" and "shows that our
key political parties can find consensus on the most important
issues".
"It (the document) will never be perfect, but it is as close as
possible to what we want as much as possible," he said at the signing
ceremony.
Gintautas
Paluckas has said that his Lithuanian
Social Democratic Party (LSDP) will not sign the deal, because they do not
back a rapid increase in defense spending and are opposed to universal
conscription.
Compared with the initial version, several points were added to the
document to include commitments to adopt a law on national minorities
and draw up a national strategy for the protection of democracy against hybrid
threats.
The initiators of the new deal say it would help ensure a consistent
defense policy that will not be influenced by election cycles and changes in
the political government.
The last time the country's political parties signed an
agreement on defense and security policy was in 2014, shortly after the
annexation of Crimea by Russia. Its key provision of increasing defense
spending to 2% of GDP is set to be implemented this year.
- 10.09.2018 Забег века в Таллинне собрал рекордное количество любителей бега
- 10.09.2018 Rimsevics appoints Razmusa as proxy to represent him on ECB Council
- 10.09.2018 Father's Day procession in Riga gathers several hundred participants
- 10.09.2018 Nearly 500 EU-funded jobs created in 8 months in Latvia
- 08.09.2018 Экономический форум в Риге: мир никогда не станет цифровым
- 07.09.2018 Uber to run Baltic business from Warsaw, Kiev
- 07.09.2018 Lithuania's exports rise 8% in Jan-Jul y-o-y
- 07.09.2018 Lithuania's electricity price hits 3-year high - Energijos Tiekimas
- 07.09.2018 Manufacturer of ID-cards Gemalto: We still want compromise with state of Estonia
- 07.09.2018 WSJ: Danske Bank money laundering probe involves USD 150 b of transactions