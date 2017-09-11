Lithuania mulls joining Latvia's legal fight over fishing in Norway's Svalbard

Lithuania is mulling joining Latvia in its legal fight with the European Commission over the dispute regarding the right to fishing in the waters of the Norwegian islands of Svalbard, reported LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's Vice Minister of Agriculture Darius Liutikas says Norway bars EU member states' crab fishing in Svalbard since 2016.





"The point is that Latvia is in a dispute with the Kingdom of Norway over fishing in Svalbard's waters. Based on the international agreements, both Latvia and Lithuania should have the possibility to fish there as they have such a right," Liutikas toldon Tuesday.





In his words, Latvia is unhappy with the fact that the European Commission has so far failed to resolve this dispute, and believes that the matter should go to court.





"The European Union backs the position of Latvia and other countries but has not made steps in resolving this issue in court. The issue has not been resolved through the exchange of diplomatic notes and negotiations," the vice minister said.





The Lithuanian government will discuss the possibility to back Latvia in court during its Wednesday meeting.





"Lithuania would also want to join this case as it has influence on Lithuanian businesses, competitiveness and lawful interests. We believe Norway's position is wrong," Liutikas said.





Norway and the EU differently interpret the 1920 Svalbard Treaty which recognizes the sovereignty of Norway over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. Norway believes it has an exceptional right to crab fishing around the islands but the EU disagrees and issues licenses for fishing around Svalbard.





Some specialists believe the crab fishing dispute might have to do with oil and gas production in the waters of Svalbard.